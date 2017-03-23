Rogers High School Alumnus Goes On A Scientific Expedition To The South Pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Some say there's no limit to how far you can go with an education, and a Rogers man is putting that to the test.

Daniel Dutcher spent a few months in Antarctica studying the South Pole Telescope, and he said his journey started at Rogers High School.

Dutcher graduated in 2008 and went on to study physics at Washington University in St. Louis. Now he's earning his Ph.D from the University of Chicago and serving as a research assistant on the South Pole Telescope.

Dutcher said it all started with a physics class he took his junior year at Rogers High. Since then he's asked so many questions it eventually lead him to one of that last questions he can ask, how did the universe start?

"What it looked like in it's early infancy, how much matter was in the universe and how it was distributed," Dutcher said.

The South Pole Telescope isn't one that people use to look at stars or planets -- what Dutcher and his research group are studying is the oldest light in the universe. Dutcher and other scientists believe what they're seeing is radiation left over from The Big Bang, a scientific theory about the creation of the universe.

Dutcher said it's really hard to predict where this technology will go, but he hopes it helps him better understand his place in the universe.

"How it began," said Dutcher. "Where things are going and how it all fits together."

Dutcher spent a few months working on the telescope in extreme conditions at an elevation of 10,000 feet.

"The coldest temperatures I saw were -50 Fahrenheit with a windchill of -72," said Dutcher.

Although it was a trip of a lifetime, Dutcher is happy to be back in the States. He said he probably missed American food the most, but being able to wear normal clothes was also on the top of that list.

"Being able to go outside without having to bundle up in several layers," Dutcher said. "Covering my face and having no exposed skin, it was just nice to be able to walk outside in a normal shirt," said Dutcher.

This young scientist from Arkansas hopes his journey can inspire students to use what they learn in school and apply it in the real world, just like he did.

"It may seem like it starts off boring in the classroom, but it can take you to some really exciting places."