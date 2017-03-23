× SEC Adopts Clear Bag Policy For All Football Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KFSM) — The Southeastern Conference shared a new security policy on Wednesday (March 22) that will limit what fans can bring inside football stadiums.

The conference adopted what’s dubbed the “clear bag policy” for all football games played in SEC stadiums, including Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The new policy will go into effect for the 2017 football season.

Each individual will be allowed to bring in a clear plastic bag up to 12″ by 6″ by 12″, or a gallon sized plastic freezer bag. Clutches less that 4.5″ by 6.5″ will also be allowed. However, fans are urged to leave all bags at home.

This is a change for Arkansas fans, who could previously bring in purses that were no larger than 14” by 10” by 10” or diaper bags to Razorback stadium.

Camera bags, binocular cases, backpacks and fanny packs are also on the list of banned items. However, people can carry cameras or binoculars around their neck, or they can carry blankets on their arms.

The league’s athletics directors unanimously approved the new policy, which was adopted to enhance existing security measures.

“SEC football stadiums are among the largest venues in the world of sports, so safety and security are issues that must always remain a priority for our events,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We believe this policy is an important enhancement to the security measures already put in place by our institutions.”

Exceptions to the bag policy will be made for people who require medically necessary equipment or for credentialed individuals. However, those bags will also be inspected before they are able to enter the venue.