× Sen. Boozman To Hold Tele-Town Hall

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — United States Sen. John Boozman will be holding a telephone town hall on Thursday night (March 23) from his Washington D.C. office.

The tele-town hall will begin at 7 p.m. People who sign up for the town hall will be called between 7-7:15 p.m., or they can call 888-400-1986 starting at 7 p.m.

Boozman regularly holds the town halls via live telephone meetings, and says that he can get feedback from Arkansans while working and voting in Washington.

During the town hall, Arkansans can phone in with questions for the senator.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the phone conversation can sign up on Boozman’s website so they can be dialed into Thursday night’s call.