U.S. Sen. John Boozman Sponsors Bill For Female Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Senator John Boozman is sponsoring the Deborah Sampson Bill to improve medical services for veteran women. If passed the bill is projected to benefit 2 million veterans in the U.S. and more than 20,000 in Arkansas alone.

"I went out in uniform everyday and did my job and when I get out I should have the same treatment as the guy who worked next to me," veteran Barbara Aguirre said.

She spends her time furnishing apartments for veterans in need, but despite her good deeds she was shocked to find out she was denied a prescription that male veterans are given for free.

In response, Sen. Boozman is hopeful the bill will change the way medical service is being dispersed.

If passed, the bill would require a women's healthcare provider be at every facility, which was was of the main concerns veterans had.

Boozman was the first Republican to sponsor the bill and is hopeful it will become law.