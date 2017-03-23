Vice-President Mike Pence To Visit Little Rock Amid Healthcare Debate

Posted 1:20 pm, March 23, 2017, by

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — United States Vice-President Mike Pence will be visiting Arkansas on Friday (March 24).

He will meet with small business owners in Little Rock to discuss the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as well as its impact on Arkansas, reported  affiliate KTHV.

There will be a session at 2:30 p.m. at the Little Rock Tours and Travel office. Doors will open for the event at 12 p.m. and guests should arrive early to allow time for processing.

Guests should park in the parking lot of Horace Mann Magnate Middle School

Pence’s visit is coming while Congress is debating the Republican’s plan to repeal and then replace the Affordable Care Act.

 

