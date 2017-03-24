Bella Vista Man Concerned About Changes Proposed To Freedom Of Information Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Jim Parsons is president of the Benton County Transparency in Government group and relies heavily on information he obtains from the government under the Freedom of Information Act.

"We have probably filed more Freedom Of Information Act cases than anyone in the state of Arkansas," Parsons said. He is fearful that new legislation outlined in Senate Bill 373 will restrict access to requested documents under FOIA.

The proposed bill exempts attorney-client communications and attorney work from FOIA.

But Parsons doesn't see a need to change the current policy in place.

"It's worked well for 50 years and it makes it to where common people like us can get information about where our tax dollars are going and who's doing what." said Parsons.

The legislature recently passed Senate Bill 12, which is now Act 541 that exempts emergency or security records and other information for public schools or state institutions under FOIA.

Senate Bill 373 is currently still pending.