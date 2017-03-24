× Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women On Bentonville Trails

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was arrested on Thursday (March 23) after he allegedly exposed himself to three different women while they were walking on a Bentonville trail.

Charles Michel, 56, turned himself in to police on Thursday after a warrant was issued for indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor, according to a Bentonville Police Department press release.

The department investigated three separate incidents of a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman on the trail near Crystal Bridges. The incidents happened Feb. 7, Feb. 13, and March 20.

On March 20, officers interviewed Michel, who matched the subject description, and the victims later identified him from a photo lineup.

Michel has been released on bond.