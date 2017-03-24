× Man Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On Highway 71, Northbound Traffic Blocked

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was killed and two people critically injured in a four-vehicle crash involving a loaded semi truck on Highway 71 on Friday (March 24).

The crash happened on Highway 71 at the Wagon Wheel Road intersection early Friday morning, blocking traffic on the road for hours, said Lt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

Two females, one of whom was a child, were also critically injured in the crash. The child’s age has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the victims at this time.

This is a developing story.