Man Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On Highway 71, Northbound Traffic Blocked

Posted 10:56 am, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50AM, March 24, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was killed and two people critically injured in a four-vehicle crash involving a loaded semi truck on Highway 71 on Friday (March 24).

The crash happened on Highway 71 at the Wagon Wheel Road intersection early Friday morning, blocking traffic on the road for hours, said Lt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

Two females, one of whom was a child, were also critically injured in the crash. The child’s age has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the victims at this time.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s