× MISSING: Police Ask For Help Finding Little Rock Woman

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Little Rock police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Kelly Carr, 32, of Little Rock, was reported missing on Thursday (March 23).

Police said she is 5’8″ and weighs about 115 pounds.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Carr should contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3051.