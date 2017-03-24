× Scattered Rain Early Saturday; Better By Sunday

The strong upper low continues to swirl across the area into Saturday with temperatures falling due to northwest winds.

The wrap around cloud cover will keep things cloudy for most of the day Saturday in NW Arkansas with a slow clearing farther south.

Highs will be held down into the 60s.

7AM SATURDAY: Low pressure is swirling to the north with scattered showers in the area. Some isolated hail is possible.

NOON SATURDAY: Continued cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and a few lingering showers.

6PM SATURDAY: Clouds are slowly clearing with cool temperatures and north winds.

We’ll have a return to warmth and sunshine on Sunday with more severe weather possible on Sunday night into Monday.

-Garrett