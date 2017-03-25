Arraignment Held For Former Oklahoma State Senator Ralph Shortey

Posted 3:33 pm, March 25, 2017

CBS

NORMAN, Okla. (CBS) — Former State Senator Ralph Shortey appeared at the Cleveland County Court House Friday (Mar. 24) afternoon for his arraignment on three felony charges related to child prostitution.

At the hearing, a judge ordered Shortey to return to court April 11 at 1 p.m.

Shortey resigned from his state Senate seat Wednesday (Mar. 22) afternoon.

The FBI also confirmed it is investigating Ralph Shortey and agents have served a search warrant at his home.

Moore police arrested Shortey two weeks ago after they say he was found in a motel room with a teenage boy.

