Camp Chaffee Celebrates 75 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The Chaffee Crossing Historic District and the community are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the opening of Camp Chaffee.

On March 27, 1942, Camp Chaffee opened as a United States Army training camp with the mission to train and deploy soldiers. That operation is still carried out 75 years later.

"I think it's important that we set aside time to reflect on moments like this, the 75th anniversary," Fort Chaffee training site manager, David Gibbons said. "Remember what those have done before us and take a little time to reflect on that."

During World War II, the site housed German prisoners of war (POW), as well as later serving Vietnamese and Cuban refugees along with Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita refugees.

"My family has a long history here," Fort Smith native, Jim Perry said. "Going back to the beginning of the war, our family had property here that was purchased by the Army and my family was moved off the property. My mother actually worked here during World War II with a German POW dentist who provided care for German POW's."

Raised in Fort Smith, Brance Bess calls it, "the gateway to the West."

"It encompasses the real purpose of Fort Smith," Bess said. "You have all these people well known or not well known coming to Fort Smith to go somewhere else. They're coming to Fort Smith to train or to rest or whatever they may do before they move on."

But, still several decades later, soldiers say they are proud to say the initial purpose of Camp Chaffee still lives on.

"Just last week, we were deploying soldiers and training soldiers for mission," Gibbons said. "We'll be doing it next week and just to think 75 years later, Fort Chaffee is still going strong with that original mission."

The celebration at the Museum of Chaffee History included words from the Chaffee Historic District staff, as well as Fort Smith mayor, Sandy Sanders.

A special tank cake was also revealed to guests.

Along with the celebration, the Chaffee Barbershop Museum celebrated Elvis Haircut Day in honor of the day Elvis Presley got his first Army buzz-cut in the Chaffee Barbershop.