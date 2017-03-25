× Razorbacks Split Series With Missouri

COLUMBIA (KFSM)- After snapping Missouri’s 20-game win streak Friday the Tigers were able to get revenge Saturday, taking down the Razorbacks 7-2. Mizzou moves to 21-2 on the year while Arkansas drops to 19-5, both teams are now 4-1 in SEC play.

Chad Spanberger was the first Razorback to get Arkansas on the board. Down 0-1 the junior blasted a solo home run, tieing the game at the top of the third inning. The homer was his fourth of the season. But, after that Mizzou’s pitching staff was able to keep the Hog’s offense nearly quiet.

The story of the game was in the sixth inning. Mizzou tallied three homers as part of a six-run inning. Two of the long balls came off of Starting pitcher Trevor Stephan. The junior recorded 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work but allowed four earned runs and one walk.

Carson Shaddy accounted for Arkansas’ final score of the day. Down 7-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Shaddy shot an RBI double to make it 7-2. Luke Bonfield went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Shady finished 2-for-4 with a RBI.

The rubber match between Arkansas and Missouri will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday on the SECN+.