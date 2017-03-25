Son Of Barber Celebrates Elvis’ First Army Buzz-Cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Nearly 60 years ago, a Fort Chaffee barber cut Elvis Presley's hair, which would later become the well-know "Elvis Buzz-cut." Each year, the Chaffee Barbershop Museum celebrates the nationally known haircut.

Jimmy Don Peterson was only nine years old when his father gave Presley that famous buzz-cut.

"We seen him on the national news," Peterson said. "He was a big celebrity. He said there were a lot of photographers, a lot of flashes going on and everything and a lot of excitement."

Peterson said his dad was a long-time barber, which helped calm the nerves the day Elvis walked in.

"He started working right after World War II down here at Chaffee," Peterson said. "I think there were six to nine barbershops; he was a manger of all the barbershops. He had a chance to cut Presley's hair, so that's what he did."

Now, 59 years later, the barber's son said he's still cutting hair in memory of his father.

"Why do I keep doing this?" Peterson said. "In remembrance for my dad; to help my dad out here."

The Chaffee Barbershop Museum sits in the same spot as it did many years ago, drawing in new visitors each day.

"I remember my oldest sister being very excited," Fort Smith native, Jim Perry said. "When I was a young boy, [she] was a very excited that Elvis was in the vicinity and I remember her trying to talk my mom into driving her down to see Elvis."

Even "Elvis" stopped by the shop on Saturday (Mar. 25) to get a buzz-cut for old time's sake.

"I grew up hearing about Elvis coming through here and everything and seeing pictures," Fort Smith native, Brance Bess said.

Bess was chosen to dress up as Elvis to get his buzz-cut.

"This week was my first time coming out to the museum," Bess said. "It's really cool."

Free buzz-cuts were given to visitors as part of the celebration. Students from the River Valley Cosmetology Institute also helped out with the haircuts.

The Elvis Haircut Day is celebrated each year at the museum.