Arkansas Powers Past Missouri To Take Series

COLUMBIA (KFSM)- After a quiet day offensively Saturday, Arkansas bounced back in the series finale Sunday defeating Missouri 9-8. The Razorbacks scored nine runs on 12 hits with three home runs to win their second SEC series in a row. The Razorbacks are now 20-5 on the year and 5-1 in conference play.

Grant Koch provided the power in Sunday’s rubber match. The sophomore smashed a three-run home run in a four-run inning to give the Hogs a 7-1 lead. For Koch, the long ball was the eighth this season. Dominic Fletcher led all players with a 3-for-4 day at the plate including his sixth home run of the season.

Missouri was able to cut away at the deficit in the final stretch of the game. The Tigers recorded four runs in the bottom the eighth inning and a RBI single in the ninth. Cannon Chadwick allowed three runs but earned the save after striking out Connor Brumfield looking with a runner stranded on second in the ninth.

Arkansas will face Grambling State on Wednesday at Baum Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.