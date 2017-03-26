× Firefighter Offers Smoke Detector Tips To Keep Families Safe

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A week after a woman died in a Siloam Springs house fire, a Fayetteville firefighter offers tips families can follow to stay safe during a fire emergency.

Eric Nix said a big thing families with young children can do is teach them what the smoke detector sounds like and the family’s plan to get out of the house during a fire.

He said something that he has found works with young children includes finding out where their favorite hiding spots are around the house.

“If there is a fire and they do get scared, you can be kind of familiar with their most common hiding places so you can go find them and get them out of the house,” said Nix.

When it comes to the smoke detector itself, Nix advised changing the batteries once every six months.

He said the 10 year mark is the best time to change the device.

Bedrooms and near stairs are some of the best places for a smoke detector according to Nix.

Along with a device in those areas, he said families should have one on every floor including basements.

He said if these tips are followed, there should not be a problem with hearing the alarm.

“If you have one in every bedroom, then you should be able to hear it,” Nix said. “Especially if they’re interconnected then if one goes off then they all go off. So all of those going off at the same time should wake you up.”

He said they sometimes see elderly people without a smoke detector in their house.

For those who are in this situation, or know someone who is, the Fayetteville Fire Department offers free smoke detectors.

“You can call the station or come by and just let us know. We’ll come in and install the smoke detector for you,” said Nix.