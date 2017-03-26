Garrett’s Blog: Storms Likely Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

This image shows simulated radar for 1am Monday with a large area of thunderstorms moving across the area.

This image shows simulated radar at midnight with a large area of thunderstorms moving across the area. The heaviest from Fort Smith and south. 

Thunderstorms have been ongoing across Oklahoma on Sunday evening with a few storms producing tornadoes to our west.

A few thunderstorms have developed ahead of the main system and will pose a risk of hail into the evening and overnight.

The larger area of storms is moving in from Central Oklahoma and tracking northeast at around 35mph.

This would bring thunderstorms into the I49 corridor of Fayetteville and Fort Smith from around 10pm-2am.

Storms are expected to continue on and off overnight with rain for Monday morning.

The primary risk will be hail in our area but it’s possible a few storms could produce wind damage and even a brief tornado. The highest chance for a tornado would be in SE Oklahoma during the late evening and overnight.

-Garrett

