Little Rock Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV)– The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning (Mar. 26) in the River Market area.

Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk confirms they received several tips from people concerned about a man with a gun outside of Ernie Biggs. When police confronted him, the suspect fled.

Police chased the suspect into an alley on Cumberland Street. There, Fulk says, he pulled out the gun and several officers fired at him.

Those officers are all on routine administrative leave while the investigation continues. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was injured during the incident.