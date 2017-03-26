× At Least One Dead, 15 Shot In Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

CINCINNATI (CBS NEWS)–One person died and 14 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Cincinnati nightclub, police said.

It was unclear how many shooters were involved.

“Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved,” Paul Neudigate, assistant police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department, tweeted, after police said earlier that “at least a couple of shooters” opened fire inside the Cameo club.

Neudigate said the motive for the shooting is unclear but that there are no indications the incident was terrorism-related.

Capt. Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired.”

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd. We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst,” she said.

Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.

Some of those who were shot drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance. Victims were taken to four area hospitals, and one person was in critical condition, CBS affiliate WKRC reports.

Authorities were interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the club goers had left.

“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear,” she said.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward. Williams said investigators are checking to see if surveillance cameras were working.

Authorities didn’t immediately have any suspects in the shooting.