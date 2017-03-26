Rep. Poe Resigns From House Freedom Caucus Over Health Care Stance

Posted 4:31 pm, March 26, 2017, by

Courtesy: poe.house.gov

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Rep. Ted Poe announced Sunday (Mar. 26) he has resigned from the conservative House Freedom Caucus over its opposition to the Republican health care plan.

“In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward,” the Texas Republican said in a statement. “Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead.”

Fox News first reported Poe’s resignation.

House leaders pulled the GOP health care bill from consideration Friday (Mar. 24) after it became clear Republicans did not have enough votes to pass the legislation, in part because of near-unified opposition from the Freedom Caucus.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s