State Park Teaches Guests About Local Reptile

HOBBS STATE PARK (KFSM) — Some guests to Hobbs State Park took time out of their Sunday (Mar. 26) to learn a little more about the Three-Toed Box Turtle.

Steve Chyrchel, a park interpreter, said this is the type of turtle most drivers see crossing the road during the summer in Arkansas.

He explained they do this for one of three different reasons, which include finding a mate, finding new territory, or finding a good place to lay eggs.

This is one of many programs the park offers with the help of some of the animals they are talking about.

“The turtle program is a fun one,” said Chyrchel. “We don’t keep our animals. We don’t name our animals, we don’t keep them. We’ll have the snakes or turtles here for a few months and let them go so they don’t have to live their life in captivity.”

He said this turtle is a very common animal in Arkansas.

A few other facts about this reptile he shared with guests included the three-toed box turtle is not a great swimmer and will eat just about anything it thinks is food.