SUV Crashes Into Auto Parts Store

ROGERS (KFSM) — The O’Reilly Auto Parts store on 8th Street in Rogers had an unexpected customer run into the store — with his SUV — Saturday (March 25) night.

“We had a vehicle run into the front of the store right before closing,” said Assistant Manager Henry J. Martinez. “We got lucky because because there wasn’t any interior damage due to some remodeling that’s going on, so stuff was moved from that part of the store.”

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was not injured, according to store employees.

George Delgado, one of two employees inside, tells 5NEWS that it happened about two-minutes before 10 p.m. when they were closing up shop.

“We were trying to get the last customer out of here and we heard a frightening, super-loud crash … an accelerated type of sound,” said Delgado who called 9-1-1, “we jumped out of the way because we didn’t know what else was coming!”

Moments after the crash, Delgado said the driver came into the store and explained that he had just bought the 4-Runner, had driven it for six blocks, but there was a problem with getting the truck to stop.

“The throttle got stuck and that’s when he hit the building,” said Delgado, who described the vehicle as a 1987 gray two-toned Toyota 4-Runner.

“The SUV was gnarly, and even though it only had a couple of scratches, I was more concerned for the truck than the building,” said Delgado, “plus the driver didn’t mean to crash into the store.”

Later in the night, the store manager came and boarded up the damaged part of the building.

“The plan is to have the exterior of the store fixed by Monday (Mar. 27),” said Martinez.

Rogers firefighters responded minutes after the incident and helped move the SUV from its unplanned parking spot. No injuries were reported.