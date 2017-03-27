× 22-Year-Old Oklahoma Police Officer Dies After Sunday Night Shooting

TECUMSEH, Okla. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma police officer passed away after he was shot overnight in Tecumseh.

Justin Terney, a rookie with the Tecumseh Police Department, passed away around 9 a.m. on Monday (March 27), reported affiliate KFOR. It was his first year on the force.

Officer Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, when a suspect jumped out of the car and took off on foot. Terney chased the suspect and attempted to tase them, but police said it had no affect on the suspect.

Police said after that, the suspect shot Officer Terney three times, KFOR reported. He returned fire, hitting the suspect four times.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Terney underwent surgery. However, he passed away from his injuries around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Now, the community and Tecumseh police force are trying to come to terms with their loss.

“My department is not doing good,” said J.R. Kidney, Assistant Chief of Tecumseh Police. “I’ve been here about 22 years and this is our first officer-involved shooting. We haven’t had to live through this yet.”

Kidney told KFOR that several officers and community members set up a blood drive for Officer Terney.

“He was losing a lot of blood so we knew that we needed that,” Kidney said. “But unfortunately, they were not able to get some of the bleeding to stop.”

