Arkansas Eager To Work On 3-4 Defense In Spring Football

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--As Arkansas football gears up for spring practice, there's one main change that Bret Bielema and the coaching staff made over the winter. Moving forward, the Hogs will play a 3-4 defense rather than the traditional 4-3 scheme. The transition comes just months after getting outscored 56-0 in the second half of the final two games, and allowing over 420 yards per game.

"I didn’t try and save anything from what we had. Anytime that you got something new there’s gonna be the things you have to work through," Bielema said, before explaining some new terminology the coaches have created. "'Razor' is kind of an outside linebacker that’s more of a hybrid linebacker/safety. And our 'Hog' is more of an outside linebacker that’s maybe a linebacker/hybrid d-lineman."

Bielema will rely on two new coaches for the details of the 3-4. John Scott at defensive line and Chad Walker with the outside linebackers. Paul Rhoads takes over as defensive coordinator but will stay on as defensive backs coach to maintain continuity.

"With Paul coaching them a year ago and to be able to keep that transition in place, and let him still be the voice in that room was gonna be ideal because that’s the one group on defense that has experience, that’s got some moxie," Bielema said.

Scott comes to Fayetteville after a stint as defensive line assistant coach with the New York Jets. Walker was a defensive assistant on the Atlanta Falcons and is a couple months removed from coaching in the Super Bowl.

"This is the best recruiting staff I’ve ever had. My two new guys, even though they came out of the NFL they’re very tech savvy, they’re very into recruiting," said Bielema.

The Razorbacks hold spring practices for a month beginning on March 28 and culminating in the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 29.