Bella Vista Begins Comprehensive Plan 2040

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- A plan was unveiled at Monday’s (March 27) city council meeting.

It’s Bella Vista's comprehensive plan 2040 and the process involves public input to guide and direct future development for the city.

“Ultimately what we are looking for in this process is where the city should invest public dollars in order to get the most return on investment for those dollars...that could take the form of land use, infrastructure improvement or process improvement,” Christopher Suneson said.

Director of community development services Christopher Suneson said this plan will span about a one year period.

“Starting with them getting into the nuts and bolts of the city and how we operate, things that we see on the horizon...taking that back and starting to formulate some ideas of what may or may not be possible within in the city,” he said.

The company behind the project is Gould Evans out of Kansas City.

Suneson said the next phase will be gathering input with all ages of residents to see what they want Bella Vista to look like.

He said Bella Vista has grown and diversified since the last census and that this project is very important to the future growth of the city.

"When we look at the price tag of the contract versus what could result of it, I think it pays in dividends to have this type of pre-planning and good planning done on the front end rather than being reactionary,” he said.

At the meeting the council voted 4 to 1 to move forward with the plan.

To view the comprehensive plan, click here.