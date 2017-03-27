× Brad Paisley Added To Summer AMP Lineup

ROGERS (KFSM) — Country singer Brad Paisley will be making a stop at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

Brad Paisley will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 1 along with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. The music will begin at 7 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the “Mud on the Tires” and “She’s Everything” singer will go on sale on Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $35-68.50 and can be purchased online or by calling 479-443-5600.