Fayetteville Accepting Nominations For City’s 2017 Historic Preservation Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- City officials in Fayetteville are rewarding those who are working hard to preserve the city's history.

The city is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards. This is an annual contest that recognizes and honors projects, organizations and people in the community that show commitment to preserving the history of Fayetteville.

There are two categories for the awards:

The Best Preservation Practices Award. This recognizes quality work for preserving, or reusing a building or structure.

This recognizes quality work for preserving, or reusing a building or structure. The Mayor's Award for Outstanding Service in Historic Preservation. This goes to a person who does something to honor or advocate for preservation. Such as funding, or promoting cultural heritage and the history of the community.

Andrew Garner is the City Planning Director, and he believes preserving the historical parts of the city continues to help make Fayetteville a great place to live.

"Part of that is combining the old with the new, so I think we have a unique mix in Fayetteville." Garner said. "This gets to the character of the community. A lot of times people associate memories of a place with a certain building, the architectural style or the vernacular of Fayetteville. It's really important to preserve that over the decades," he added.

If you're interested in nominating a candidate for any of the awards, please complete a nomination form by clicking here, or contact Garner at 479-575-8262, or agarner@fayetteville-ar.gov.

The deadline to nominate is Friday, April 7th. Self-nominations are welcome, and electronic submissions are encouraged.