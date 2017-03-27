Matchbox Twenty And Counting Crows Add Summer Tour Stop At Walmart AMP

Posted 9:08 am, March 27, 2017, by

ROGERS (KFMS) — Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

The two ’90s rock bands are heading to the AMP on Aug. 7 as part of their “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017.”

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday (March 31) at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go up to $125, and they can be purchased online or by calling 479-443-5600.

Matchbox Twenty, known for hits “Push,” “3 AM” and “Unwell,” is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s