Matchbox Twenty And Counting Crows Add Summer Tour Stop At Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFMS) — Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

The two ’90s rock bands are heading to the AMP on Aug. 7 as part of their “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017.”

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday (March 31) at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go up to $125, and they can be purchased online or by calling 479-443-5600.

Matchbox Twenty, known for hits “Push,” “3 AM” and “Unwell,” is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.