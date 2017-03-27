Moderate Drinking Effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maintaining your heart health could be as simple as drinking alcohol each week.

British researchers studied the link between alcohol consumption and 12 cardiovascular diseases in 2 million adults. Moderate drinkers had a protective effect on the heart compared with not drinking. They were less likely to show up at their doctor with heart conditions including angina, heart attack, and heart failure, but don’t rely on alcohol to lower your chances. Experts say a healthy diet and exercise are more reliable ways to keep your heart healthy.

