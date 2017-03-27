Name Change, Progress Made For Student Housing At New Medical College In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Progress continues on the new multi-million dollar Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine that opens in the Fall of 2017 in Fort Smith at Chaffee Crossing. Crews have already finished the main school building, but they’re now onto another phase of construction.

Students attending the new medical school are now signing up for student housing on campus. The groundbreaking for the apartments happened late last year, and school officials said they will be ready for students just in time for classes to begin in August.

The new apartments were originally going to be called "The Greens". Officials now say the complex has been renamed and will be called "The Residents".

The facility has 84 units with several amenities including a pool, workout facility, study rooms and a dog park. The apartments are located next to the main building of the campus, which makes it convenient for students to walk to classes.

According to the school's website, tuition will cost students over $40,000 per year. Officials said the cost of the new apartments are not included in the students tuition. However, housing prices do include all utilities, WiFi and cable.

Students can choose from three separate floor plans:

One bedroom - $875 per month.

Two bedroom - $1,200 per month.

Split two bedroom (which is largest) - $1,300 per month.

According to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Webb, “We have tried to make it easy on the students because we want their primary focus to be in the classroom developing their skills. By living in student housing, their transportation cost will probably be lower,” Webb said.

When signups for housing began at the beginning of March, more than 50 percent of their units were filled, so they urge students to sign up soon if they plan to do so.

Officials plan to have students moved into the apartments in July. The first day of classes for the medical students will be on August 4th.

For more information on the facility, or to signup, click here.