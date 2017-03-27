New USPS Service Shows Photos Of Your Mail Before You Get Home

WASHINGTON — A new service from the U.S. Postal Service will show you photos of mail being delivered at your home — and yes, that probably includes photos of coupons you will never use.

Informed Delivery is an optional notification service that sends an email to users containing images of the outside of letter–sized mailpieces.

The images show the exterior, address side of the mailpieces. Notifications are only sent on days when mail is being delivered at the home.

According to the USPS website, up to 10 images will be sent to the user’s email address each morning. If more than 10 mailpieces are delivered at the home, additional images can be viewed using the online dashboard at informeddelivery.usps.com

Flat pieces, including magazines and catalogs, could be added in the future.

Interactive content and online promotions will also be displayed to users. Some offers may include a digital-only coupon or similar offer from a retailer.

The free service is currently available in areas of California, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The feature will roll out nationwide on April 14.