ORT & Razorback Transit Announce Relocation Of NWA Mall Bus Stop

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit announced the relocation of the Northwest Arkansas Mall bus stop.

Due to expected growth of both transit systems the bus shelter will be relocated from the east side of the mall to the south side of the mall between JCPenney’s and Sears, ORT mobility manager Jeff Hatley said.

This new location is east of the south mall entrance.

Hatley said departure times for both systems will remain the same.

The bus stop change is effective on April 3.