Planters NUTmobile And Mr. Peanut Visit Area Walmarts

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Planters snack food company had quite the nutty crew hanging out in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

Mr. Peanut, the NUTmobile and several Peanutters were outside Walmart stores in the Fort Smith and River Valley starting on Thursday (March 23) through Sunday (March 26).

The Planters crew was in Fort Smith on Thursday and Friday, and headed up to Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

The 24-foot-long NUTmobile travels nationwide, sharing info about the company and spreading cheer. Naturally, it had to stop in Fort Smith, where there is a Planters factory.