Springdale Police Department Offers $5,000 Reward For Info About Pipe Bomb

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Anyone with information about a pipe bomb found at the Springdale City Hall earlier this month could receive a reward up to $5,000.

The Springdale Police Department and the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to a pipe bomb found at the Springdale City Hall.

Officers were notified that a suspicious device was found near the Fallen Officer Memorial on March 9, and they quickly recognized the package as a potentially hazardous device commonly referred to as a pipe bomb. The Bentonville Bomb Squad was called in, and the situation was resolved safely.

SPD and ATF are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call ATF at 1-888-283-2662 or the anonymous Springdale police tip line at 479-750-4484.