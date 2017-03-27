Springdale Police Arrest Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

Posted 2:04 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, March 27, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery of a Springdale Arvest Bank last month.

Travis Robbins, 46, is in custody as a suspect in the robbery, according to a Springdale Police Department press release.

The Arvest Bank on Sunset Avenue was robbed just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 after a man approached a teller and demanded money.

Springdale officers received a tip about the robbery on Saturday (March 25), and then interviewed Robbins, the release states. Police said he admitted to robbing the bank during the interview.

Robbins was being held in a Saline County Jail in Benton for an unrelated theft charge.

 

 

