Three Teen Burglars Killed By Oklahoma Homeowner’s Son, Deputies Say

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KFSM) — Three Oklahoma teenagers were killed when allegedlly trying to break into a house in Broken Arrow on Monday (March 27), according to CBS affiliate KOTV.

Officers with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home near 91st and Clearview Drive in Wagoner County.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner and his adult son were in the home when three males wearing masks and gloves tried to break in at about 12:30 p.m. The homeowner’s son shot the intruders with a rifle, deputies said, killing all three.

Deputies say the males were 16, 17 and 18 years old. They said one teen had brass knuckles, one had a knife. Deputies say they arrested a fourth person, a 21-year-old woman, who they believe to be the getaway driver.

The sheriff’s office said both the homeowner and his son, who’s 23, are cooperating with the investigation and went to the sheriff’s office to give statements to investigators.

Deputies found two of the intruders’ bodies inside and one outside the home.