World War II Planes On Display In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Collings Foundation has a piece of traveling history on display in Fort Smith at TAC Air. It's called the Freedom Tour.

The group takes four legendary bomber planes, a B-17, B-24, B-25 and a P-51 across country and they make stops so people can see the planes up close and go inside of a few.

Currently the planes are on display at TAC Air in Fort Smith.

"There will never be another air war like that. You will never see another air war where there will be 1,500 to 2,000 airplanes going over Germany," said Veteran William Toombs.

Toombs remembers World War II well. He was a flight engineer and said his first ever mission was on D-Day. Toombs is a decorated Veteran and came to Fort Smith to see the planes.

The planes will be on display Tuesday and Wednesday. For a full schedule and pricing visit the groups website, click here.