Breastfeeding & Brain Health

HEALTHWATCH - Breastfeeding might not be better than formula after all. A new study suggests breastfeeding has little impact on a child’s cognitive development and behavior.
Researchers found children who are breastfed for six months or more had lower rates of hyperactivity and improved problem-solving skills at three years old. However, those differences were very minor by the time the child turned five.
artiewhitefox
There has been a longing standing war against the sight of the human body. That war has harmed people in many ways. That war needs to end. Allow the mother to nurse when she wants to nurse looking kindly upon her be the nipple seen or unseen.