Breastfeeding & Brain Health

Posted 4:26 pm, March 28, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - Breastfeeding might not be better than formula after all. A new study suggests breastfeeding has little impact on a child’s cognitive development and behavior.

Researchers found children who are breastfed for six months or more had lower rates of hyperactivity and improved problem-solving skills at three years old. However, those differences were very minor by the time the child turned five.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • artiewhitefox

    There has been a longing standing war against the sight of the human body. That war has harmed people in many ways. That war needs to end. Allow the mother to nurse when she wants to nurse looking kindly upon her be the nipple seen or unseen.

    Reply Report comment