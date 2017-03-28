Breastfeeding & Brain Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Breastfeeding might not be better than formula after all. A new study suggests breastfeeding has little impact on a child’s cognitive development and behavior.

Researchers found children who are breastfed for six months or more had lower rates of hyperactivity and improved problem-solving skills at three years old. However, those differences were very minor by the time the child turned five.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System