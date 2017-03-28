× Garrett’s Blog: Stormy Wednesday: Worst 3pm-7pm

Wednesday will be an active day of weather with scattered showers to start the day followed by severe weather later in the day.

Early on Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive from the west.

These storms will have a minimal severe weather risk but the lingering clouds and rain could limit instability later in the day.

Current indications are that an additional line of showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around 3pm in Eastern Oklahoma and then track east into Arkansas in the evening. Should these storms become isolated with daytime heating it’s likely that we’ll have severe thunderstorms with a tornado risk.

This threat is somewhat earlier than the previous events with the majority of the severe weather taking place closer to sunset as the line moves east.

-Garrett