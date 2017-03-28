Locals Try Out New Taco Bell Cantina

Posted 10:01 pm, March 28, 2017, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The new Taco Bell Cantina opened it's doors Tuesday night to test the new restaurant.

At first the event was for friends and family but they opened the doors to the public.

Rachel Rutledge, a senior at the University of Arkansas, said she had been waiting for the new Dickson street business to open.

She said this will be her new spot to get a bite to eat late at night.

“We usually have to Uber to MLK to go to Taco Bell," said Rutledge. "So now we can walk here which is way more convenient because Taco Bell is our favorite late night food.”

Rutledge said she believed this will be a popular spots for students.

She said having a Taco Bell on Dickson is a good thing for the popular Fayetteville street.

