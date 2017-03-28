× Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing, Beating Another

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man accused of robbing and beating another man has landed himself in jail.

Khiry H. Smith, 27, of Conway was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery. The robbery happened Feb. 17, according to police, but Smith wasn’t located until Sunday (March 26), according to police.

Smith is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Dustin D. Johnson, 23, of Fort Smith was also arrested in connection with the matter. He was arrested Feb. 21, and faces felony aggravated robbery and second-degree battery. He is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $23,500 bond.

The two are accused of robbing a 22-year-old man in the 5800 block of Kinkead Ave. The 22-year-old told police the two suspects showed up at his home between 5 and 5:30 a.m., and demanded money.

The 22-year-old also told police the two pistol-whipped and beat him, demanded him to get naked and tied him with a belt and cord before they smashed his television and phone and stole his gaming system, according to police.

Once the suspects left, the 22-year-old was able to free himself and went to a family member’s home for help. The family member took him to Sparks Regional Medical Center for help, according to police.