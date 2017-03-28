OK Foods Recalls 900,000 Pounds Of Chicken Products Possibly Contaminated With Metal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — OK Foods recalled more than 900,000 pounds of breaded chicken products after receiving reports that metal objects were found in the chicken.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken products were produced from Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017, and were sold nationwide, according to a United States Department of Agriculture recall report on Thursday (March 23). The recalled products, a total of 933,272 pounds, have the number “P-7092” in the USDA mark of inspection.

OK Foods discovered the problem on Tuesday (March 21) after receiving five reports from customers saying they had found metal objects in their chicken. The company determined the metal fragments came from metal conveyor belting after an internal investigation.

No injuries have been reported with the contaminated chicken products.

Anyone who has purchased the products should throw them away or return them to wherever they were purchased.

The chicken products were sold under the following brands:

Great Value

Smart Foods 4 Schools

Chickentopia

TenderBird

Farmington

Spring River Farms

The labels of all the recalled products can be found below: