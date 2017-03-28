× Police: Fort Smith Man Faces Attempted Kidnapping, Burglary Charges

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is in jail facing felony attempted kidnapping and residential burglary charges, as well as misdemeanor third-degree battery, according to local law enforcement.

Jaime Barroso, 39, is accused of the said charges and is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. Barroso is an undocumented immigrant.

The arrest stems from a matter reported Monday (March 27) about 1:40 a.m., according to police.

A woman reported Barroso, her ex-boyfriend, showed up at her home, went inside uninvited and threw her cellphone outside to curtail her from calling police, but one of her children had a cellphone and dialed 9-1-1 for help after witnessing a disturbance between the two, an arrest report states.

The woman reported Barroso attempted to abduct her, and also tried to kidnap her son all while threatening to take them to another state. Barroso reportedly told the woman, “She couldn’t be happy if he couldn’t… .”

The mother and child were able to get away from Barroso and ran behind some nearby apartments, the report states.

While taking the woman’s report, an officer asked how Barroso entered her home. The arrest report also sates she explained that after the two broke up, she she demanded that he return her key, to which he did, but it wasn’t until during the matter she found he had an extra copy made.