Texas Crews Investigating Triple Fatality Crash, Possibly Involving Storm Chasers

SPUR, Texas (KFSM) — Authorities in Texas are investigating a deadly accident that claimed three lives on Tuesday afternoon (March 28).

According to CBS affiliate KLBK, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dickens County Sheriff’s Department were called to a crash in Spur, Texas.

Officials say it was close to an area that was under a tornado warning at the time.

Reports on Twitter indicate that the crash possibly involved a crew of storm chasers.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.