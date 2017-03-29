Arkansas’s First Child Advocacy Center Celebrates 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- In 1997 Children Safety Center was created to aid victims of sexual or physical abuse.

They celebrated 20 years of service on Wednesday (March 29) with a ribbon cutting.

Since its opening the center has helped 8,000 children overcome their trauma. To symbolize their bravery each child gets to leave their hand print on the wall.

"If you look closely a lot of the hand prints you see that some are touching those are siblings and so that might be a brother and sister or sisters that came here together," program director Casey Atwood said.

She has worked at CSC for the past 11 years and said that when kids see the other hands on the wall they realize they are not alone.

The center offers forensic interviews that help aid police in investigations as well as medical examinations and therapy for the child and family.

There are now 15 different centers throughout the state, keeping them within an hour reach of victims in need.