Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Boy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers at the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

William “Tre” May was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday (March 29) in the area of Pine Cone Street in Fayetteville.

He was last seen wearing a red Michael Jordan jacket, t-shirt and jeans.

Police said they are concerned for his safety because he has a medical condition that causes seizures and he walks with a limp.

If you have any information or see Tre, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.