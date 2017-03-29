New Little Free Library Stolen From Lowell Neighborhood

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Little Free Library was stolen from a Lowell neighborhood less than 24 hours after it was put up.

The free library, which was set up in an old newspaper rack, was stolen overnight.

Allen Newberry said he and his kids worked to set up and decorate the Little Free Library for his wife, Keisha Newberry, who is an English teacher in the Rogers school district. The library was painted red, and the children painted designs on the sides.

Newberry said the library is still missing, but they would love to get it back, no questions asked.