NFL Study: Brain Injuries And Football

HEALTHWATCH - The National Football League is launching new studies on brain injuries and football. Scientists have identified a protein in blood samples that could correlate with concussions and other brain injuries.

These proteins, which are actually known by the name NFL, are often missed by conventional tests. Doctors say the ability to spot smaller injuries that aren’t quite a concussion could help with long term health. Officials hope this helps them create better tests for traumatic brain injuries.

