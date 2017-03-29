Police: Three Arrested After 13 Pounds Of Marijuana, Guns, Nearly $11,000 Found In Springdale Home

Posted 10:16 am, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:17AM, March 29, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three Springdale people are facing drug and firearm charges after police found marijuana, cash, pills, and guns while serving a search warrant in a Springdale home on Tuesday (March 28).

Daniel Lane, 23, Rebecca Long, 20, and Vaughn Long, 71, are facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and firearms, according to preliminary reports.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force served a search warrant on an E. Hewitt Springs Road on Tuesday afternoon, the report states. During their search, investigators found about 12 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of compressed marijuana, five rifles, eight pistols, a shotgun, about $10,800 in cash, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Ocycontin, and Methadone pills.

The three were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s