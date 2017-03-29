Police: Three Arrested After 13 Pounds Of Marijuana, Guns, Nearly $11,000 Found In Springdale Home

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three Springdale people are facing drug and firearm charges after police found marijuana, cash, pills, and guns while serving a search warrant in a Springdale home on Tuesday (March 28).

Daniel Lane, 23, Rebecca Long, 20, and Vaughn Long, 71, are facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and firearms, according to preliminary reports.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force served a search warrant on an E. Hewitt Springs Road on Tuesday afternoon, the report states. During their search, investigators found about 12 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of compressed marijuana, five rifles, eight pistols, a shotgun, about $10,800 in cash, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Ocycontin, and Methadone pills.

The three were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.