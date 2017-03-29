× Roland Woman Accused Of Embezzling $400,000 From Anchor Financial Services

ROLAND (KFSM) — A Roland woman was arrested on Monday (March 27) after she was accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local business.

Carolyn Hignite, 45, was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and is facing an embezzlement charge, reported sister station KFOR.

Investigators said she prepared 122 false loans under fake names at Anchor Financial Services in Roland. Then, she would the money assigned to the loan.

Investigators said Hignite has embezzled more than $400,000 since December 2012. They said she took the money to pay for a gambling habit.